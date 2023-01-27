‘Out of syllabus’: PM Modi’s witty response to student’s question on opposition criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with lakhs of students as part of the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event he holds with school students and their parents ahead of the board exams.

The interactive session saw several students put forth their questions, ranging from time management to handling pressure, on the Prime Minister.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister faced a unique question from one of the students. “How do you face the criticism against you by the media and the Opposition?” she asked.

“Out of syllabus,” the Prime Minister replied. “There are times when you come back after your exams and explain to your parents that a certain question was out of the syllabus. Similarly, this (question) is also out of syllabus (for me),” he said, leaving the audience in splits.

PM Modi News | Students Asks 'Out Of Syllabus Question' From PM Modi On Criticism By Opposition

He did, however, go on to answer the question and said he sees criticism as “purification” in a democracy. ” I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a prosperous democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

He then went on to explain the difference between positive criticism and “unnecessary interruption” — something that the ruling party has often accused the Opposition of resorting to in Parliament. PM Modi, however, skipped that mention and instead advised parents against exerting pressure on children for marks.

“If you are hardworking and honest, then you should not care about the criticisms because they become your strength,” he said, asking students to remain focussed on their goals and advised them not to be suppressed by pressure.

Warning students against the use of unfair means, the Prime Minister joked that some students use their creativity for cheating in exams. “If those students use their time and creativity in a good way, they will achieve success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life,” he said.

The Pariskha Pe Charcha event was attended by 38 lakh students. Over 16 lakh who registered for the event were from state boards.

