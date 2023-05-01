‘Not our story,’ says Shashi Tharoor on controversial ‘The Kerala Story’ film

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the filmmakers of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ calling it a “Sangh Parivar propaganda”, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also hit out saying that it is not “our” Kerala story.

In a tweet, attaching the poster of film which stars Adah Sharma in the lead, he wrote on Sunday, “It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story.”

The Congress had earlier urged the state government not to allow screening of the film as it was aimed to create “communal divisions in society through false claims”.

The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, is set to release on May 5, and is portrayed as “unearthing” events behind “approximately 32,000 women” who allegedly went missing in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Vijayan, in a statement, said that the trailer of the Hindi film, at first glance, appeared to “deliberately produced” with the alleged aim of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state.

He said that despite the issue of ‘love jihad’ being rejected by probe agencies, courts and the MHA, it was being raised in connection with Kerala as the main premise of the film only to humiliate the state in front of the world, reported PTI.

“In the trailer of the movie, we see a hoax that 32,000 women in Kerala were converted and became members of the Islamic State. This bogus story is a product of the Sangh Parivar’s lie factory,” the CM said.

Vijayan also added that freedom of expression cannot be a justification for using cinema to spread sectarianism in the state and create divisions.

“It is not a licence to spread lies and communalism and divide the people in the state,” he said, and warned Malayalis to remain vigilant against attempts to spread communal unrest in the society through false propaganda.