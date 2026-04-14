A day after violent protests in Noida on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a rise in minimum wages for different categories of labourers. Officials said the revised pay structure will be applied from April 1, with retrospective effect, reported PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the increase was finalised by a high-level committee and later cleared by the Chief Minister.

Revised minimum wages for workers

As per the new rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will get Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will receive Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

In other municipal corporation areas, monthly wages have been set at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

For the remaining districts of the state, unskilled workers will now be paid Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

Officials said the revision came after discussions with industry representatives and labour groups. Inputs from both sides were reviewed before arriving at what the government described as a fair and workable decision.

The wage hike follows widespread protests by factory workers in Noida earlier this week. Thousands had taken to the streets demanding better pay and improved working conditions. In some areas, the protests turned violent, leading the government to step in, set up a committee, and begin talks with both workers and employers.

Why did workers protest?

Workers said low wages and poor working conditions led to the protests. Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said workers are demanding a wage increase similar to what the Haryana government has provided. “Besides, there are other issues as well, like overtime and food,” he told PTI.

Multiple videos of hooliganism from Noida, in the name of a workers' protest, are viral on social media. Factories, Cars, Public Properies, Police Vehicles and personnel, all attacked pic.twitter.com/M12mSqjXRq — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 13, 2026

One protester said that even after working 12-hour shifts, workers earn between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000, which makes it difficult to run a household. Another protester, Nakul Singh, claimed that companies are not paying overtime as per rules.

Noida Workers Protest turns Violent

Workers set fire outside Vikul Motors, several vehicles are burnt. Demand

20000 Salary against the current 11000 which isn't enough to survive. A few days back, Ministers of BJP were preaching West Bengal how peaceful states under BJP are🤦 pic.twitter.com/41X0JC5G77 — D (@Deb_livnletliv) April 13, 2026

Political backlash

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the UP government, alleging that “injustice has reached its peak” in the state and accusing the administration of ignoring long-pending demands of workers.

“When neighbouring states have revised minimum wages, why did the state government not do so?” he said, adding that workers have been raising these issues for a long time.

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the protests are “the result of the one-sided policy of the BJP government, which favours capitalists while exploiting ordinary working employees and salaried labourers.”

#WATCH | Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On violent protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "The Uttar Pradesh government ranks number one when it comes to lying… The Chief Minister claims that this is a conspiracy, but if it truly is a… pic.twitter.com/hnpZ1mz2qV — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

However, speaking to the news agency ANI, Yadav said, “The Uttar Pradesh government ranks number one when it comes to lying. The CM claims that this is a conspiracy, but if it truly is a conspiracy, did his intelligence wing also accompany him to Bengal to campaign? By labelling this a ‘conspiracy,’ they are merely attempting to mask their own failures.”

Adding to it, Yadav said that, “Given the current high inflation, it is only natural for labourers to come forward with their demands. The committee formed today to engage in dialogue with the labourers could have been constituted much earlier.”







