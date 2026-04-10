Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday refused to apologise before a Maharashtra legislature privileges committee over remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, insisting that it would not be “sincere”. Kamra, who has over 7 million followers on social media, said an apology “would set a terrible precedent for other artists & their freedom.

Kamra had kicked off a controversy with his satirical parody song “Thane ki Rickshaw” – which was perceived to be a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who famously worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane before entering politics. The song triggered a massive political controversy and a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

On Thursday, Kamra appeared before the Vidhan Bhavan Privileges Committee to record his testimony over the matter.

What privileges committee chairman said on Kamra’s testimony

Twenty-four questions were asked to Kamra by the panel, BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is the privileges committee chairman, said.

“Today was Kunal Kamra’s 3rd or 4th hearing. Today we had to record his testimony. In this matter, Pravin Darekar had filed a complaint against him. Today was the time to cross-question him. Kunal Kamra and Pravin Darekar were cross-questioned. 24 questions were asked to Kunal Kamra. In which he tried to explain his mistakes. He tried to ask about the rights of the Constitution. He tried to ask about the rights of the privilege committee,” he said.

Reacting on the politician’s statement, Kamra posted a detailed response online, reiterating that he would not offer what he termed an “insincere” apology.

“Respected sir maybe there was a communication issue, but the way I remember the last 3 questions of my cross examination this evening – Do you feel remorse – No. Are you sorry about what you said- No. If you tender an unconditional apology this matter will be looked at differently – No I can’t as the apology would not be sincere. Also it would set a terrible precedent for other artists & their freedom,” he said on X.

Kamra made the controversial remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde last year at the Habitat Comedy Club. During the stand-up, he referred to Shinde as a “traitor” for his 2022 rebellion that split the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The remark, delivered through a parody of a song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, triggered outrage among Shinde’s supporters, some of whom later vandalised the venue.

Kamra, however, has remained defiant, refusing to apologise even as the legal and political scrutiny over his remarks continues.