No mass gatherings for Intl Tribal Day, says Palghar collector

Palghar collector Kailas Shinde on Saturday asked people to avoid mass gatherings to celebrate International Tribal Day which is marked worldwide on August 9 in view of social distancing norms and other restrictions in
place for the coronavirus outbreak.
He said tribals, who form a dominant part of the district, must organise health and education camps as part of
the day’s celebrations. The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed annually after a United Nations resolution in 1994.
It aims to protect the rights of indigenous people and also highlight their contribution in environment protection
etc.
