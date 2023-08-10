No-confidence motion Live Updates: Day 3 of no-trust vote debate in Parliament, PM Modi to reply today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties in a bid to corner the government over the violence raging in Manipur.
The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.
Addressing the parliament yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur yet. “The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn’t consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur,” he said amid loud protests from the treasury benches.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented a report card of the Centre in terms of fighting Covid and the drug menace. He also clarified the government’s efforts in addressing the Manipur violence and alleged the no-confidence motion was brought to “mislead people”.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16 Live Updates: Debate on the no-trust vote to continue in Lok Sabha today. PM Modi to reply. Follow this space for all the latest updates from the Parliament.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his reply to the no-confidence motion and said he was compelled to speak on the Manipur after “missing” for 21 days in the Lok Sabha.
He alleged that the Prime Minister was still “absconding” even as the Monsoon session is set to end on Friday.
“Summary: Parliament Monsoon Session. Lok Sabha: After missing for 21 days, PM Narendra Modi has been compelled to speak on Manipur today because INDIA moved a no-confidence motion. Rajya Sabha: Session ends on August 11 and PM Narendra Modi is still absconding. Bills bulldozed daily,” he said in a tweet.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion. The Opposition had been demanding the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue in the parliament.