No-confidence motion Live Updates: Day 3 of no-trust vote debate in Parliament, PM Modi to reply today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties in a bid to corner the government over the violence raging in Manipur.

The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.

Addressing the parliament yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur yet. “The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn’t consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur,” he said amid loud protests from the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented a report card of the Centre in terms of fighting Covid and the drug menace. He also clarified the government’s efforts in addressing the Manipur violence and alleged the no-confidence motion was brought to “mislead people”.

Live Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16 Live Updates: Debate on the no-trust vote to continue in Lok Sabha today. PM Modi to reply. Follow this space for all the latest updates from the Parliament.