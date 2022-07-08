‘Never imagined such a situation would arise’: Mother Vijayamma quits as YSRCP honorary president at Jagan Reddy’s mega show of strength

In a surprise move that coincides with the YSR Congress Party’s intent of bestowing life-time presidency of the party upon Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother YS Vijayamma on Friday resigned from her post as honorary president on the first day of the party’s mega plenary session. Divulging the reason behind this sudden decision, Vijayamma said that she will be joining her daughter’s fight against the ruling TRS in the neighbouring state of Telangana, but will always remain close to her son Jagan.

“As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan,” Vijayamma said, as the Chief Minister smiled quietly.

“Sharmila (Jagan’s sister) is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father’s ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC,” Vijayamma said, adding that she has stood by her son through difficult times, and now her daughter needed her support.

“I have stood by my son during his hardship and If I continue to support him even when he is happy, I will be doing an injustice to my daughter,” said Vijayamma. “I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don’t know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God,” she further added.

Vijayamma further stated that she was resigning from her position in order to avoid any unnecessary row over the post. According to many reports, not all is well in the Reddy family with both siblings not seeing eye-to-eye on property matters. Reports further suggested that Vijayamma hasn’t been staying with Jagan after significant differences surfaced between him and his sister.

Setting the tone for the two-day plenary of YSRCP, which began in Guntur on Friday morning, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reminisced the challenges and hurdles faced in the past 13 years and saluted the party cadre and people who supported him in this journey. Formally launching the plenary session near Acharya Nagarjuna University, Jagan said that what started as a conflict in Pavuralagutta back in 2009, took the shape of a party in 2011 during the Odarpu Yatra where YSRCP emerged as a force to take forward the legacy of YS Rajashekar Reddy.

Jagan said that he didn’t back off or lose confidence despite the conspiracies and evil propaganda against him. “People are with the party,” he said and thanked them for giving an unprecedented majority in 151 out of 175 seats in 2019, bringing YSRCP to power.

In a scathing attack on TDP, the Chief Minister dubbed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu as an “emperor of corruption” and said that people were fed up with TDP rule and ousted them by leaving only 23 seats. “Since coming to power, 95 percent of promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled and we took welfare to every doorstep in a transparent manner without any corruption,” he said adding that YSRCP has always kept its promises.