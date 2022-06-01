National Herald case: ED summons Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case related to National Herald, news agency PTI reported.



The Congress hit out at the Centre over the development and said that the Narendra Modi government was trying to muzzle the Opposition’s voice just as the British tried to do with National Herald.



“Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi govt is also doing the same & ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

(This is a developing story)