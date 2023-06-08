In a chilling case of murder reported from Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner and her body was chopped into “several pieces” in a house located in a residential colony at Mira Road.

The accused, identified as Manoj Sahni, was arrested on Wednesday after the residents of the apartment complained of “foul smell” from his apartment. Sahni was living with his partner Saraswati Vaidya, in flat 704 at J wing of Geeta Akash Deep building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 over the past three years.

Police found 13 body parts at Sahni’s apartment, while he had already disposed of other body parts after cutting using a tree-cutter saw.

According to a report by News18, Sahni used to “boil body parts in a cooker” to ensure there is no foul smell.

According to the police officials, residents of the building on Wednesday informed the officials at Nayanagar police station about the foul smell emanating from Sahni’s apartment.

The accused reportedly dumped several body parts over the past two-three days. When police arrived at the apartment, they only found the victim’s legs and hair lying separately in the bedroom.

In the police investigation, it is being suspected that the murder might have taken place on Sunday.

The police have recovered the murder weapon – a tree-cutter saw from Sahni’s apartment.

“We have arrested Sahani and are investigating to find out the motive behind the murder and how he executed it,” Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying.

The residents claimed that the accused was also seen feeding the stray dogs from the past few days, reported Times of India. The police suspect that he might be feeding the victim’s body parts to the stray dogs.

The investigation is underway and the police are processing the official FIR against him. “We are in the process of registering an FIR against him for murder and destruction of evidence,” an officer said on Wednesday evening.