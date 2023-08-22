Mob vandalises Delhi church during Sunday prayers, 1 arrested

A mob, allegedly belonging to a Hindu organisation, on Sunday morning barged into a church in Delhi’s Taharpur during prayers, ransacked it, and raised slogans inside the premises, a police complaint has alleged.

Police said one person involved in creating a ruckus at the church has been arrested and security personnel have been stationed at the church as a precautionary measure, NDTV reported.

Also Read: Bihar: 12 injured as stones pelted at Nagpanchami procession in Motihari, Bagaha

A video shot by one of the church members after the attack showed upturned furniture and damaged musical instruments strewn on the floor of the prayer room. The victims allege the attackers were Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members.

Members of the church who had gone to the nearby GTB Enclave Police Station to file a complaint soon after were met with an aggressive mob raising slogans there as well, police were quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to the Hindu organisations, wrong words were being used against their religion under the guise of prayer, India Today reported.

Also Read: Nuh violence suspected rioter shot in leg during police encounter, arrested

A case has been registered, and the police are trying to identify the accused people through video footage from security cameras near the church.

The police said they have registered FIRs based on complaints from both sides.