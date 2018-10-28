Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says every Indian will be proud of Statue of Unity, pays tribute to Indira Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. (Source: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday addressed the nation in the 49th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi started his address talking about the run for unity and urged people to take part in it. Praising Sardar Patel, PM Modi referred to a 1947 edition of The ‘TIME’ Magazine which did a story on the freedom fighter. The prime minister said that it is because of Sardar Patel that we see India as it is today.

“My dear countrymen, Namaskar. 31st October is the birth anniversary of our beloved Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year too, youth of country is all set to take part in #RunForUnity. I urge you to participate in largest possible numbers in this run for uni. Gandhiji considered Sardar Patel as the only one capable of finding lasting solution to the vexed issue of the states and asked him to act,” he said.

He said on 31st October, the nation will dedicate Statue Of Unity – world’s tallest skyscraping statue, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty – to Sardar Patel.

“Every Indian will now be proud to see the world’s tallest statue here on Indian soil. #SardarPatel, a true son of the soil will adorn our skies too. I hope every Indian being will swell with pride on this remarkable feat of mother India,” he added.

He also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi ahead of her death anniversary on October 31.

Speaking about, India’s performance at 2018 AsianPara Games2018 held at Jakarta, PM Modi said athletes bagged tally of 72 medals creating a new record, bringing glory to the nation.

“India is setting new records not just in the field of sports but also in hitherto uncharted areas. To give you an example, I would like to mention about Para Athlete Narayan Thakur,” he said. Thakur, a divyang athlete, had lost his father at the age of eight and had to work as a waiter after leaving the orphanage.

“Not just that, just observe the rapidly enhancing levels of excellence in Indian sports! Hitherto, India had never won medal in a Judo event, at junior or senior level. But Tabaabi Devi created history by bagging silver medal at youth Olympics,” he said.

Last year India had successfully organised FIFA Under 17 World Cup and this year, the nation is set to host Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneshwar. The Hockey World Cup will commence on Nov 28 to be concluded on Dec 16. PM Modi urged every India to witness closely contested matches. “Go to Bhubaneshwar, cheer up Indian team. Odisha has dignified historical background and has a rich cultural tradition. This is chance for sports lovers to see Odisha,” he said.

The radio address was broadcast live on All India Radio and Doordarshan. In his last address, the prime minister had talked about the issue of world peace and had said that India is committed to the cause. PM Modi had said that India will do everything to encourage peace but not at the cost of the nation’s self-respect and sovereignty.

He had congratulated the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of the surgical strike on neighbouring Pakistan and said the Army will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to destroy the atmosphere of peace or progress in India.