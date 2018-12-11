Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Will Kamal Nath-Jyotiraditya Scindia trump Shivraj Singh Chouhan this time?

For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have run an extensive campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Election Result: The results for the crucial MP Assembly election 2018 will be declared soon. Both Congress and the BJP have tried tooth and nails to win the elections this time. While the BJP is facing a 15- year anti-incumbency, the Congress’ main trouble has come from its own leaders who were at loggerheads till the very end of the elections. BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time sitting chief minister of the state, is eyeing a fourth-term. While Congress’ top leaders – Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath – have emerged as the top claimants for the chief minister’s berth if their party emerges victorious in the elections.

Both the camps have also received overwhelming support from their central leadership. For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have run an extensive campaign. Also seen pushing party’s Hindutva agenda this time was Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi. For the Congress, party chief Rahul Gandhi has been the man running a whirlwind campaign in the state. Both Congress and BJP will try to cross the magical figure of 116 in 230-member strong Assembly. The BJP had won 166 seats in the last elections held in the year 2013. The Congress had faced a debacle with 57 seats. The third party which has a presence in the state is Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party have also fielded candidates in the state. The trends for the 230 member assembly will start emerging from 8.00 am.