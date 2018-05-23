Karnataka government formation LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy takes oath today, Modi’s 2019 challengers in attendance

Karnataka government formation LIVE Updates: With the swearing-in ceremony Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress will take one step closer to form the government

Karnataka government formation LIVE Updates: The political drama over formation of the government that unfolded aftermath of Karnataka election results is set to enter its final phase today as H D Kumaraswamy will take oath as the state Chief Minister. With the swearing-in ceremony Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress will take one step closer to form the government. The Karnataka Election 2018 saw JD(S), Congress and BJP getting the fractured mandate and the matter eventually reached the threshold of the Supreme Court. It has been learnt that Congress’ Karnataka Unit Chief G Parameshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

According to reports, Ramesh Kumar, a former minister from Congress will be the Assembly speaker even as JD(S) MLA will get the deputy speaker’s post. Reports also say that in the coalition cabinet, JD(S) will have12 and Congress will get 22 ministers respectively. The government will have to survive the crucial floor test soon as CM-elect Kumaraswamy is likely to seek a trust vote as early as on Thursday. Earlier, BJP chief Ministerial Candidate B S Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the CM but chose to resign moments ahead of the floor test on last Saturday.

Track LIVE updates on Karnataka government formation

7:30 AM: Earlier, however, the Supreme Court had made an exception when it directed state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa to prove majority on Saturday with the pro-tem speaker presiding over the proceedings. Notably, a pro-tem speaker’s job is usually limited to administering the oath to the newly-elected members of the House.

7:25 AM: Kumaraswamy-led Congress and JD(S) government will have to pass the floor test. Accoridng to reports, the decision to defer the confidence vote by a day ostensibly stems from rules that require the election of the speaker before the exercise.