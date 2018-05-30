Kairana by-election result 2018 LIVE: Counting begins Thursday, BJP looks to avenge Gorakhpur, Phulpur

Kairana by-election result 2018 LIVE: The by-polls were held on May 28.

Kairana by-election result 2018 LIVE: By-polls were held in the politically-sensitive Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on May 28. The Lok Sabha seat in Kairana fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is the party’s candidate from the Constituency. Mriganka had also contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Kairana Assembly seat but lost to Samajwadi Party’s Nahid Hasan by over 21,000 votes. Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have joined hands to defeat BJP and came up with Tabassum Hasan as their candidate. Other parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress did not contest in the bypoll to prevent split of votes.

On May 30, re-polling was done in 73 polling booths of kairana Lok Sabha Constituency, and a 48 per cent turnout was recorded till 3PM. The Election Commission ordered repolling in the constituency because of reports of faulty EVM machines that were discovered on May 28. Ruling party BJP as well as opposition RJD and Samajwadi Party alleged faulty EVMs and VVPATs here. Kairana Lok Sabha Constituency is home to around 12 lakh electorates.