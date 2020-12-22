Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

J&K DDC results will be announced today (December 22) (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Election 2020 Results Live Update: Counting of votes for 280 seats of District Development Council (DDC) will begin shortly. The election were held in eight phases, it began on November 28 and ended on December 19 with about 51 per cent voter turn out. Among the key parties in the contest are the BJP, Congress and the Gupkar Alliance — an alliance formed by regional political parties that have come together to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year in August, the Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also converted into a Union Territory. Election for DDC is first democratic exercise undertaken in J&K after the revocation of Article 370.

Among the 280 seats, 140 constituencies are in Jammu Division and 140 are in Kashmir Division. Nearly 2,200 candidates were in the fray for 280 seats. Ahead of the counting, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma reviewed preparations and other arrangements for the counting process. He said the Returning Officers will be in-charge of the counting process in each DDC constituency. He also said the counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.

