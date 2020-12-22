Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Election Result, J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE: Among the 280 seats, 140 constituencies are in Jammu Division and 140 are in Kashmir Division. Nearly 2,200 candidates were in the fray for 280 seats.
J&K DDC results will be announced today (December 22) (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Election 2020 Results Live Update: Counting of votes for 280 seats of District Development Council (DDC) will begin shortly. The election were held in eight phases, it began on November 28 and ended on December 19 with about 51 per cent voter turn out. Among the key parties in the contest are the BJP, Congress and the Gupkar Alliance — an alliance formed by regional political parties that have come together to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year in August, the Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also converted into a Union Territory. Election for DDC is first democratic exercise undertaken in J&K after the revocation of Article 370.
Among the 280 seats, 140 constituencies are in Jammu Division and 140 are in Kashmir Division. Nearly 2,200 candidates were in the fray for 280 seats. Ahead of the counting, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma reviewed preparations and other arrangements for the counting process. He said the Returning Officers will be in-charge of the counting process in each DDC constituency. He also said the counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.
Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results: Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream parties, including Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of Gupkar Declaration formed for the restoration of Article 370. The Congress was initially a part of the alliance but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'. Although the Congress went alone in the last seven phases, it is widely believed that its understanding with the Gupkar Alliance remains intact. (With agency input)
Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbboba Mufti claimed that her party leaders Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain have been detained on the eve of DDC election results. Targeting the J&K administration, Mufti said: "Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out and out Gunda Raj." In another tweet, Mufti wrote that J&K administration was on an arrest spree on Monday. "PDPs Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K police and is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow and don’t want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in J&K."