Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier injured by landmine near LoC in Poonch district

A soldier was injured on Wednesday when he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Defence Ministry sources said Rifleman Lakshman Limphu was injured when the mine exploded in Balakote sector during routine patrol. He has been shifted to a hospital.
