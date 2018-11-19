Jammu and Kashmir: Partial cloud cover to continue along with dry weather today

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 10:33 AM

A partial cloud cover over Jammu and Kashmir that helped improve the minimum temperatures across the state on Monday, will continue along with the dry weather, the Met said.

Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, a Met official said, adding that the dry spell was likely to remain for the next three days till Thursday.

A partial cloud cover over Jammu and Kashmir that helped improve the minimum temperatures across the state on Monday, will continue along with the dry weather, the Met said.

Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, a Met official said, adding that the dry spell was likely to remain for the next three days till Thursday.

The night temperatures across the state could marginally improve too, he added.

Also Read: Delhi weather forecast today: Misty morning in national capital, air quality ‘very poor’ 

Leh recorded minus 1.9, Srinagar 4.6, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 2.0 and minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, respectively

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 12.5, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Partial cloud cover to continue along with dry weather today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition