Jammu and Kashmir: Partial cloud cover to continue along with dry weather today

A partial cloud cover over Jammu and Kashmir that helped improve the minimum temperatures across the state on Monday, will continue along with the dry weather, the Met said.
Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, a Met official said, adding that the dry spell was likely to remain for the next three days till Thursday.
The night temperatures across the state could marginally improve too, he added.
Leh recorded minus 1.9, Srinagar 4.6, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 2.0 and minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, respectively
In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 12.5, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 3.5 degrees Celsius.
