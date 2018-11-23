Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight in Anantnag district was a surgical operation, says Army Commander

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 4:51 PM

The army said on Friday that the gunfight in which six militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district was a surgical operation.

The army said on Friday that the gunfight in which six militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district was a surgical operation. Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, the Commander of the 15th corps, termed the killing of six militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Azad Malik as a “surgical operation”.

Talking to the media in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town, Bhatt said the operation was very prompt and precise. He said the operation was successful as the forces did not suffer any harm.

The corps commander said whoever will resort to the gun will be eliminated. “There are more militants in south Kashmir than in north. The militants are terrorizing the people of Kashmir,” he said.

