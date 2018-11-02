Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew continues in Kishtwar over killings of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar

BJP state secretary Anil Parihar (Twitter/BJP Jammu and Kashmir)

Curfew continued in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, a day after unidentified gunmen shot dead BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother, with authorities calling the Army to help maintain calm. The district administration imposed the curfew soon after the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his brother Ajit were fired from close range in Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town on Thursday night while they were returning home after closing their shop.

They were declared dead at a hospital. Two security guards who worked for Anil Parihar have been detained for questioning, the police said.

Angry protesters clashed with the police demanding the killers’ arrest. BJP state President Ravinder Raina said the incident was a result of frustration and to disturb peace in the area. Authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure.