India hits back at Turkey, Malaysia for buying Pakistan narrative, advises proper understanding on Kashmir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at recent United Nations General Assembly.

India on Friday hit back at Malaysia and Turkey for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir at the United Nations and asked both the countries to understand the issue first. Malaysia and Turkey are the only countries that have so far spoken in favour of Pakistan after India revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even raised the Kashmir issue at recent United Nations General Assembly.

Responding to questions on Turkey and Malaysia raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday that they should get a proper understanding and desist from making such remarks. “We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India,” Kumar said while answering a question on Turkey.

Speaking on Malaysia, he said: “Jammu and Kashmir signed Instrument of Accession like all other princely states, Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks.”

The MEA spokesperson also hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for using “provocative and irresponsible” statements at UN. “I think he doesn’t know how to conduct international relationships. The most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal,” Kumar said.

Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA last month. He, however, came across as a leader who had little understanding of the language in which countries operate in the global setup. He talked about Islam, jihad and nuclear war if the world countries did not support its cause in Kashmir. India termed it a hate speech by a terror-sponsoring nation.

Pakistan has been trying to get support from the world community on Kashmir but none of the global powers has sided by it. China too has measured and asked both the countries to settle the issue mutually. Malaysia and Turkey are the only countries that have extended their open support to Pakistan.