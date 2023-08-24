scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Multiple buildings collapse in Kullu landslide as rain fury batters Himachal, red alert issued | Video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in Himachal Pradesh.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Massive Landslide In Himachal's Kullu, Several Houses Collapse
Multiple buildings collapsed in Kullu district on Thursday morning. (Screengrab: Twitter/ANI)

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district today destroyed several houses with many people feared trapped in the debris. Visuals of the landslide show many multi-storeyed buildings collapsing, leaving behind a massive trail of dust.

Emergency response teams, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed to rescue those who are feared trapped in the landslide.

Also Read

Also Read: IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Uttarakhand, UP; check forecast for your region here

Meanwhile, at least 12 people were killed in incessant rainfall while hundreds of vehicles were left stranded after the Kullu-Mandi road was damaged following heavy rainfall.

In a video posted by the news agency ANI, a huge line of vehicles can be seen at a standstill. The alternative route via Pandoh was also damaged. Debris clearance work was underway.

Red alert in Himachal

Cloudbursts and landslides triggered by heavy rains claimed 12 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while another person died in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Wednesday. Over 400 roads are blocked and several houses have been damaged, officials said, PTI reported.

Also Read: 17 dead as under construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram’s Sairang; rescue ops on

The IMD issued a red alert, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains” in six districts of the state, including Shimla, for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a moderate-to-high flash flood warning has been extended to nine districts — Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur and Kullu.

In view of the heavy rains, all schools and colleges have been closed for two days beginning Wednesday in Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts.

Roads blocked, rivers swell in Uttarakhand

The water levels of the Pindar river and its tributary Pranmati in Chamoli district rose again following heavy rains in Uttarakhand, threatening to flood places located along their banks.

Also Read: Four dead in Uttarakhand landslide, schools shut; Himachal braces for more rains

Due to continuous rains in most parts of the state, rivers and streams are in spate and many roads, including national highways, were blocked for traffic, affecting normal life.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during August 23-24,” IMD had earlier said.

Schools in Dasholi and Nandnagar blocks of the district have been closed in view of heavy rains.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 11:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS