Himachal Pradesh weather: Temperature falls as hills receive fresh snow

Temperature falls as hills receive fresh snow (ANI)

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh on Friday dipped as high altitudes received mild spells of snow while others experienced rains. The Met Office has forecast snow and rain across the state due to active western disturbance till Sunday.

The high hills in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts have been experiencing light snowfall since early Friday, a Met official told IANS. The skies over Shimla and nearby Kufri were overcast. There was possibility of rains later in the day.

The picturesque tourist resort of Manali was at 5.8 degrees Celsius after mild rain. The Rohtang Pass, just 52 km from Manali, received snowfall. The minimum temperature here was 10.5 degrees. Kalpa, 250 km from Shimla, and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the night temperature at three degrees and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Lower hills of Dharamsala, Kangra, Palampur and Hamirpur saw rains.