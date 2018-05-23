Heatwave in India 2018: Delhi NCR sizzles as mercury crosses 45 degree Celsius, IMD sees little respite ahead

Delhi and the National Capital Region is reeling under severe heat wave conditions for the past two days and Wednesday seems to be no different! Residents are going to face a torrid time as they brace for the first heatwave today.

As per The Hindustan Times report, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an intense heatwave warning on Wednesday in Delhi. The national capital faced as high as 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 46 degrees Celsius at the outskirts of Palam, making it the hottest day in Delhi this summer.

This was six degrees above the normal average that stands at 40.3 degree Celsius. Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius, which was four degrees above the mean.

On Wednesday, the national capital woke up to a sunny morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, seasons average said the weather office. The Met department has, however, also predicted that there are chances of rainfall and thunderstorm by evening or late night. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 44 percent. Hot weather is expected to prevail over Delhi and adjoining districts for at least next four to five days.

Delhi and the NCR region is facing scorching heat since March-end when the maximum temperature had reached around 40 degree Celsius. The scorching heat had gripped the people in the national capital and neighbouring states. Temperature as high as 43 degree Celsius were recorded in Amritsar and other areas in Punjab. Besides, severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the unbearable hot weather conditions have also prevailed in other parts of the country as well. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Telangana during the next two days with the mercury expected to rise upto 45 degree Celsius. Heatwave conditions (are) likely to prevail in some parts in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Jagityal, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Karimnagar and Warangal of Telangana; an IMD report said.