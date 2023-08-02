‘Not correct’: CM Khattar’s counter as Dushyant Chautala blames yatra organisers for Haryana violence

The buzz around a rift between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana came to the fore once again as the two top leaders from both sides differed on the issue of violence in Nuh and other districts of the state that has claimed 6 lives so far. While BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar serves as the Chief Minister of the state, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy CM.

Tensions between the two alliance partners have been simmering as the Lok Sabha elections draw closer with no clear indications from either side on the continuation of their alliance. The JJP, which allied with the BJP and formed government after the saffron party fell short of a majority by six seats in the 90-member House. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly.

Today, the rift between the two alliance partners became evident in the aftermath of the violence in Nuh. In his initial statement on the violence in Nuh, CM Khattar said that “an attack was carried out with an intention to disrupt a social yatra as part of a well-planned conspiracy”. The attack on the police pointed to a larger conspiracy, Khattar said on Tuesday.

Contrary to the stand by the Chief Minister, Chautala said Wednesday that the violence that resulted in six deaths and numerous establishments being burnt down occurred due to “incomplete information provided by the yatra organisers to the district administration”. Chautala further stressed that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident irrespective of their political affiliation.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, CM Khattar was specifically asked about Chautala’s statement where he had sought to blame the organisers for the violence in Nuh. Khattar, however, was quick to counter his deputy.

“That is not correct,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the police and the administration were constantly in touch with the organisers. Khattar said that the administration had full knowledge of the yatra and discussions had taken place in the days leading to August 1 with the organisers and details were discussed.

Khattar also offered a word of advice and said that people should refrain from jumping to conclusions. “We have constituted a probe. Let the investigations be completed. No guilty will be spared,” he said.

According to The Indian Express, a meeting between Nuh police and district officials, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind representatives, and area residents had taken place on July 27. “When we gave permission, we had asked them to strictly avoid any weapons during the yatra,” Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar told the daily.

As per the report, no red flags were raised over a video by fugitive cow vigilante Monu Manesar and the exchange of social media messages from both sides ahead of the yatra.