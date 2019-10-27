Haryana government formation LIVE Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a straight second term on Sunday. Besides Khattar, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh at 2.15 pm. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Khattar and Chautala. On Saturday, both Khattar and Chautala met the Governor to stake claim to form government in Haryana. The Governor accepted their proposal and invited them to form the next government. Khattar also tendered his resignation which was accepted by the Governor. Seven independent MLAs were also present at the Raj Bhavan.
In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Legislative Assembly. The Congress won 31 seats, 16 more than its 2014 tally. The JJP of Dushyant Chautala which won 10 seats, announced support to the BJP. Dushyant Chautala is the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.
Highlights
Eighty-four of the 90 newly elected Haryana MLAs are crorepatis, according to an analysis by poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In the outgoing assembly, 75 of the 90 MLAs possessed assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, which means the number of crorepati legislators has increased by 10 per cent, the ADR report said. The average of assets per sitting MLA in Haryana is Rs 18.29 crore, while it was Rs 12.97 crore in 2014, it said. According to the ADR analysis, 37 of the 40 BJP MLAs and 29 of the 31 Congress legislators are crorepatis. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for joining hands to honour the mandate of the people of Haryana. Extending wishes to the BJP-JJP alliance, the Akali Dal patron and five-time former Chief Minister Badal said he is confident that the two parties will work together in a constructive manner for the welfare of the poor and social harmony. Badal will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-JJP government headed by Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon.
Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi on two weeks furlough on Sunday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress won 31 seats while the JJP emerged as the kingmaker with 10 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party won one seat each. The remaining seven seats were bagged by independents.
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala will take oath as the deputy Chief Minister of Haryana on Sunday. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Chautala. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here at 2.15 PM.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here at 2.15 PM. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Khattar.