Haryana government formation LIVE Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy today

Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM on Sunday afternoon, Dushyant Chautala his deputy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a straight second term on Sunday. Besides Khattar, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh at 2.15 pm. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Khattar and Chautala. On Saturday, both Khattar and Chautala met the Governor to stake claim to form government in Haryana. The Governor accepted their proposal and invited them to form the next government. Khattar also tendered his resignation which was accepted by the Governor. Seven independent MLAs were also present at the Raj Bhavan.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Legislative Assembly. The Congress won 31 seats, 16 more than its 2014 tally. The JJP of Dushyant Chautala which won 10 seats, announced support to the BJP. Dushyant Chautala is the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

