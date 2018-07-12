Hamid Ansari backs Sharia court proposal, says each community has right to practice own personal law

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari (ANI)

With a number of lynching incidents reported in recent times, former Vice President Hamid Ansari today said that nobody should take law in their own hands. “I think public reaction says it all. Nobody has the right to take a law in their own hands. There is a law in this country,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. The former VP’s comments come on the back of reports of a number of incidents of lynching in the country in the name of child lifting rumours.

Ansari also backed All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) proposal to set up Sharia courts in each district of the country and said that he said that each community has the right to practice its own personal law, “People are confusing social practices with legal system. Our law recognises that each community can have own rules. Personal law in India covers marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. Each community has a right to practice its own personal law,” the former vice president said.

When Ansari was asked to comment on the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s recent ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark, he said, “I haven’t read what he has said. He is a learned man whatever he says will be well considered. He has a right to make his own judgement.”

A few days ago, Ansari had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech made during his farewell function last year. “Many considered the comments to be a departure from accepted practice on such occasions,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying. During his speech, PM Modi had said, “In the last 10 years (of vice-presidentship), your responsibility changed considerably and you had to confine yourself strictly to the Constitution. You may have been internally agitated by this, but from today, you will have the freedom to speak your mind and to think, speak and act according to your core set of beliefs.”

“You have held responsibilities and been associated with a certain ‘circle’ because of which you have certain opinions and perception,” the PM had said.

Speaking to Indian Express, the two time former vice president had said, “The PM spoke a lot and was fulsome in his praise too. I responded in my speech, including a sher (couplet) at the end — but then his army of supporters feasted on it.”

His farewell was held on August 10 last year. According to norms, political party leaders and members thanked Ansari, who was also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha courtesy his vice-president’s post, for his contributions in the Upper House after which he responded.