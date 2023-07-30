scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Massive fire in Ahmedabad hospital, 100 evacuated – Watch VIDEO

No casualties have been reported so far, inspector M D Champavat from Sahibaug police station said.

Written by India News Desk
Gujarat, Rajasthan hospital, Ahmedabad
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: PTI)

A fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which over 100 patients were evacuated from the facility. The incident took place at around 4.30 AM in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city’s Sahibaug area.

No casualties have been reported so far, inspector M D Champavat from Sahibaug police station said, as reported by PTI.

The hospital is under renovation, and several items stored in the basement caught fire and caused massive smoke, a fire official said.

Champavat said that firefighting teams are working to control the blaze, and smoke continues to billow from the hospital’s basement.

At least 125 patients have been evacuated and shifted to different hospitals as a precautionary measure, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Gujarat

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 10:18 IST

