Gujarat elections: Congress to restore old pension scheme, give timely promotions, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Congress’ firm promises are – fixed jobs for contractual workers, to restore old pension scheme and timely promotions.”

“Implemented in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat,” the former Congress chief added.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll dates for the Gujarat 2022 elections this week. The main contenders in the elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which will contest in the state for the first time.

The BJP has been in power in the state, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for 27 years.

While AAP has so far released names of 86 candidates in the 182-member house, the Congress and the BJP have not released any names yet.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor expressed confidence that the saffron party will not get more than 70 seats this election, and that the BJP is “losing ground”, The Indian Express reported.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently undertaking the party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, is anchoring his party’s campaign in Gujarat around a slew of sops like free electricity, farm loan waiver up to Rs three lakh, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, 10 lakh new jobs, compensation to COVID-hit families, 3,000 new English medium schools, among others.