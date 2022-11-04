Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces ninth list of 10 candidates, 118 named so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its ninth list of candidates comprising 10 names for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. With the latest list, the party has so far declared names of 118 candidates.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the ninth list, the AAP has fielded Kantiji Thakor from the Kalol (Gandhinagar) assembly constituency, and Hamir Rathod from the Bhavnagar East assembly seat. While Kanchan Jariwala has been fielded from Surat East, Arvind Solanki is the AAP candidate from Dasada.

The party has fielded Taj Qureshi from Dariapur, Harun Nagori from Jamalpur-Khadiya, Dr ZP Kheni from Palitana, Arjun Bharwad from Petlad for the Gujarat elections.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate on Friday. The front-runners in the race are AAP’s state unit president Gopal Italia, national secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.

The state is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in the state for 27 years, and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been aggressively campaigning in the state, is anchoring his party’s campaign around a slew of sops like 300 units of free electricity per month, free education in government schools, Rs 1,000 allowance to women, monthly stipend to new lawyers, unemployment doles, and fixed salaries for village heads, among others.