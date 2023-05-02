Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi booked for tweet on expenditure on PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, party condemns

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday condemned the lodging of an FIR against its Gujarat unit chief Isudan Gadhvi and alleged that cases are being filed against its leaders, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants “political assassination” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “A new day and a new FIR. We vehemently condemn this.”

“While an FIR has been lodged against Gadhvi just because he took a small political dig on Twitter, the award-winning wrestlers are holding protest in the national capital demanding action against a BJP leader allegedly for sexual harassment but the Delhi police lodges an FIR against the accused only after the wrestlers approach the Supreme Court,” the AAP leader added.

His reaction came on the day after Gadhvi, who was also the chief ministerial candidate of the party for the 2022 Gujarat elections, was booked by Gujarat Police for a tweet in which he had claimed that the Union government spent Rs 830 crore on the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, which completed its 100th episode on April 30 this year.

“One episode of Mann Ki Baat costs Rs 8.3 crore,” Gadhvi had claimed in a tweet which has now been deleted.

“Which means that the Centre has spent Rs 830 crore on 100 episodes so far. This is too much. BJP workers should register their protest, because mostly they listen to this programme,” the tweet read.

The government’s Press Bureau of Information’s fact-checking unit had also flagged Gadhvi’s claims as misleading.

Claim: PM's one-day #MannKiBaat message costs 8.3 cr & 830 cr have been incurred so far on ads



▪️This Claim is #Misleading

▪️₹ 8.3 cr is total figure of ads for Mann ki Baat till said date, not for a single episode. Tweet assumes each episode is supported by ads. Which is false pic.twitter.com/oaYFYIgv1F — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 30, 2023

An FIR was booked against Gadvi under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (defamation), 505(1)(b) and (c) (publishing rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or inciting people to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquility) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), of the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) JM Yadav further said that he was also booked under the Information Technology Act.

Raghav Chadha further alleged that the BJP wanted to “politically eliminate” Kejriwal and finish the AAP.

Also Read Asaram gets bail in forged documents case, to remain in jail for sexual exploitation of minor

“Cases are being filed against one AAP member after another. The BJP wants to put AAP leaders behind the bars, fearing its political annihilation by Arvind Kejriwal… BJP wants political assassination of Kejriwal. Hence they are making every possible effort,” he charged.

The AAP spokesperson also alleged that the BJP is “misusing” central probe agencies and the police, especially where the saffron party is in power, “to target opposition party leaders, especially AAP leaders in view of the growing popularity of Kejriwal”.

“Do not do politics through the ED, CBI and police. If you have to do politics, do it in the political arena,” he said slamming the BJP. “Don’t be so arrogant while being in power. If people have brought you to power, they can bring you down as well,” he said.