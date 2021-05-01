  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: 18 coronavirus patients die in Bharuch hospital fire

By: |
May 1, 2021 10:04 AM

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. (Image: ANI)

At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday.

Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds.

Related News

There were around 50 other patients at the four- storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

“As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths,” a police official told PTI.

The 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama said.

It is not clear if the remaining six also died in the Welfare hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

The COVID-19 designated hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad and is being run by a trust.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, a fire official said. They were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gujarat 18 coronavirus patients die in Bharuch hospital fire
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC asks Centre why it did not consider granting compulsory licenses to more pharma companies for manufacture of drugs
2Exit Poll 2021: From Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh, four times when exit polls proved wrong
3Complete failure of state, says HC on COVID-19 infra as lawyers plead for help