Gangster Abu Salem’s parole request for marriage rejected by Navi Mumbai Commissioner

Gangster Abu Salem’s parole request to get married for a second time has been rejected by the authorities. News agency ANI reported that Salem’s request for 45 days leave was turned down by the Navi Mumbai Commissioner. Salem is currently serving a life term for his involvement in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. On February 16, Salem had written to the Taloja jail authorities seeking leave to tie the knot with Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena on May 5. Salem had moved the application under Special Marriages Act.

In his application, Salem had said that he has never been out on any leave in last 12 years, 3 months and 14 days. His letter was sent to the divisional commissioner of Konkan division on March 12. After verifying the details, the letter and a report on his request were sent to Thane police commissionerate on April 5, 11 and 16. From here, the letter was forwarded to Mumbra police station. Police had also recorded the statements of Heena, her mother and Rafique Sayyed.

Navi Mumbai Commissioner has rejected parole application of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem; he had sought the parole for getting married pic.twitter.com/9L4a1ijHU7 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

In his parole application, Salmen had stated that he will stay at Heena’s home in Mumbai during the leave period. The two guarantors who had backed Salem’s parole were Mohammed Salim Abdul Razak Memon and Mohammed Rafique Sayyed. The two say that they are Salmen’s cousins.

Salmen was first married to Mumbai-based Sumaira Jumani and later linked to actor Monica Bedi, who was extradited with him from Portugal.