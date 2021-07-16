From cleaning Jodhpur streets to Collectorate: Woman sweeper clears Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination

Asha Kandara graduated while shouldering the responsibility of her two kids. (Photo: Video/YouTube)

Beating all odds, a woman sweeper of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has cleared the prestigious Rajasthan Administrative Service examination and is all set to join the administrative services. Asha Kandara, who used to sweep the streets of Jodhpur, has set an example for many and she will soon be posted as a deputy collector in the state.

Kandara is a mother of two kids and separated from her husband eight years ago. She had appeared for the Rajasthan Civil Service Examination two years ago. While she was waiting for the result as the declaration got delayed, she landed a job as a sweeper with the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation. Kandara took the job of cleaning the streets as it was the only survival option available for her and her kids at that time.

And when the Rajasthan Public Service Commission announced the results recently, she cracked the exams proving that there is a way if there is a will. According to media reports, Kandara has credited her family for the success.

There have been many similar examples where candidates from poor and deprived backgrounds have cracked the union civil service examination or the state civil services beating all odds. Recently, a single mother from Kerala became a sub-inspector in the Thiruvananthapuram district. She was abandoned by her live-in partner along with her baby. She used to sell lemonade to survive while preparing for the exams.

In the RPSC result announced on Tuesday, 40-year-old Mukta Rao of Jhunjhunu topped the 2018 exam. She is also a mother of a 10-year-old son.