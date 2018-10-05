First time ever! Canada to ring in Diwali with celebrations at iconic Niagara Falls

The ICAC has posted a complete schedule of Diwali celebrations on its website. (Photo: ICAC)

One of India’s biggest festivals, Diwali, will be celebrated at Canada’s iconic Niagara Falls this year. The celebration is being organised by the Indo-Canadian Arts Council (ICAC) with the support of the Niagara Parks Commission, the Hindustan Times reported today.

Niagara Falls is the collective name for three waterfalls that stand between the Canadian province of Ontario and the American state of New York.

Diwali celebration at Niagara Falls is scheduled to take place on October 14 — three weeks ahead of the original date (November 7) as the weather will not be favourable by then. Commenting on this, ICAC’s founder-director Ajaay Modi told HT: “That’s one drawback of being in Canada, it gets very cold!”

According to the report, the event will start with a cultural programme in the afternoon before the fireworks display in the evening.

The ICAC has posted a complete schedule of Diwali celebrations on its website. The celebration will begin with Diwali Razzmatazz programme from October 12 to 13 at the prestigious Mississauga Celebration Square.

Diwali RazzMatazz, which is a Canada Diwali festival series, is all about ‘razzle-dazzle’ around the celebration of the festival of lights. The ICAC has been conducting this event for the last five years and has been attended by over 50000 people each year, claims the council.

Among the stars who have performed at this event in the past are Mika Singh, Richa Sharma, Mallika Sherawat, Svetlana Tulasi and Madhapdi Murthy.