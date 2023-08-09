scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, 21 fire tenders on spot 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi| Fire in Gandhi Nagar
A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market on Wednesday morning.(Source-ANI)

A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market on Wednesday morning. After receiving information, over 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Fire officer Rajendra Atwal said, “Fire broke out at a plywood shop. Fire call was received at 4:07 am. A total of 21 fire tenders are at the spot.”

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injuries in the blaze, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read: Delhi AIIMS Fire: Patients evacuated, eight fire tenders on spot

“The fire is under control but will take some time to douse since plywood is involved…There is no report of any casualty,” said the fire officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

According to the shop owner, Amandeep, the fire broke out at around 3.30 am on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

Amandeep said, “I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. The fire started somewhere in the shop’s rear. We asked the police for help and the firefighters soon arrived to douse the fire.”

More details are awaited.

More Stories on
Delhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 09:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS