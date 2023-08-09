Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, 21 fire tenders on spot 

A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market on Wednesday morning. After receiving information, over 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Fire officer Rajendra Atwal said, “Fire broke out at a plywood shop. Fire call was received at 4:07 am. A total of 21 fire tenders are at the spot.”

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injuries in the blaze, reported news agency ANI.

“The fire is under control but will take some time to douse since plywood is involved…There is no report of any casualty,” said the fire officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to the shop owner, Amandeep, the fire broke out at around 3.30 am on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

Amandeep said, “I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. The fire started somewhere in the shop’s rear. We asked the police for help and the firefighters soon arrived to douse the fire.”

More details are awaited.