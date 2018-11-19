Fire at Varanasi airport

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding that no officer or staff was present at the counter at the time of the incident as the first flight of Air India comes from New Delhi at 11.35 a.m

A fire broke out at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at the Air India ticket selling counter creating panic, police said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding that no officer or staff was present at the counter at the time of the incident as the first flight of Air India comes from New Delhi at 11.35 a.m.

Some furniture and computers were damaged. The reason behind the fire was not known.