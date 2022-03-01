‘Every minute is precious’: Congress, AAP slam Centre after Indian student killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that every minute is precious and added that the Government of India needs a strategic plan for a safe evacuation.

Opposition parties today came down heavily on the central government after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death of a 21-year-old Indian medical student in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that every minute is precious and added that the Government of India needs a strategic plan for a safe evacuation.

“Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.



I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation.



Every minute is precious. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2022

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala questioned the government over the evacuation process. “Mr. Modi, what would you say to the families of Karnataka who lost their child due to the insensitivity of your government? Around 20000 thousand Indians life is in danger every moment amid Ukraine and Russia war and you are engaged in doing all this (campaigning)? Whose responsibility is it to bring thousands of children safely?” said Surjewala.

मोदी जी,



आपकी सरकार की संवेदन शून्यता के कारण कर्नाटक के जिस परिवार ने अपने बच्चे को खो दिया, उन्हें क्या कहेंगे ?#UkraineRussiaWar के बीच 20000 हज़ार भारतीयों ज़िन्दगी हर पल ख़तरे में है और आप ये सब करने में जुटे हैं ?



हज़ारों बच्चों को सुरक्षित लाने की जिम्मेदारी किसकी है? pic.twitter.com/PvilvFvWqy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 1, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also criticised the government saying that while students are crying for help, PM Modi is busy in election campaigning. “Sad news from Ukraine! An Indian student died. Indian students stranded in Ukraine are crying out for their safe return today and Prime Minister Modi is busy with the election campaign,” said AAP.

Ukraine से दुखद खबर!



एक भारतीय छात्र की मौत हुई।



यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीय छात्र आज सुरक्षित वापस आने को रो-बिलख रहे हैं और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी चुनाव प्रचार में व्यस्त हैं। pic.twitter.com/E5xnAdhKW7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 1, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the death of Indian students in Kharkiv while adding that the Embassy is working to ensure the safe passage of Indian nationals out of Ukraine. The student has been identified as 20-year-old Naveen from Karnataka.