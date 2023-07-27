Delhi Dry Day Latest News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced new schedule of dry days for National Capital. According to the latest reports, Kejriwal government made the decision in view of the upcoming festive season. The reports say that the Delhi Chief Minister approved the proposal sent by the excise department on Wednesday. The reports say that four big festivals have been chosen as ‘dry day’ in month of July, August and September.

Also Read Know how many trees have been felled for Delhi Metro since 1998- Details here

Dry Day new schedule

According to Delhi government, the National Capital will see dry day on Muharram i.e. July 29. In August, the Independence Day – August 15 – will be the dry day. In September, there will be two occasions of dry day – Janmashtami – September 7 and Eid-e-Milad on September 28. The government says that this decision would help authorities in maintaining law and order, ‘respectful atmosphere’ during religious festivities.

What is a dry day?

On the days specified as ‘dry day’ by the government, sale, purchase and consumption of liquor is not allowed. It should be noted that the Government of Delhi releases full list of dry days after a gap of three months.

Also Read Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR, schools in Noida shut

Dry days for October 2023

While the official list has not been released yet, Gandhi Jayanti – October 2nd is a dry day nationally. In September, Delhi may also announce dry day on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Dry day in November 2023

Last year, Delhi LG VK Saxena had declared Chhatth as dry day. While no formal circular has been issued so far, many feel that this decision will be replicated this year as well.