Dharna by displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir enters 11th day

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 4:11 AM

A chain sit-in protest by people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding monthly monetary aid on the lines of Kashmiri migrants entered its 11th day Sunday.

A chain sit-in protest by people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding monthly monetary aid on the lines of Kashmiri migrants entered its 11th day Sunday. The indefinite dharna of SoS International, an organisation advocating the cause of PoK displaced persons, is being held to press for their six demands which include implementation of the whole package passed by state cabinet in October 2014 for PoK-displaced persons.

The other demands included grant of facilities to all displaced people at par with valley migrants, reservation of eight seats for in J&K Legislative Assembly, permission to visit their religious sites in PoK, inclusion of 5,300 PoK DPs families living outside the state in the ambit of package passed in October 2014 and return of cash deposits with interest to them.

Rajiv Chuni, the Chairman of SoS International, said PoK refugees have been demanding justice for quite a long time but no government has listened to them, he said. He said the dharna will continue until the government fulfils all their demands.

