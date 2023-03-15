Democracy in danger: Mallikarjun Kharge on imposition of Section 144 amid Opposition march

Coming down heavily at the centre on imposition of section 144 of CrPc near Vijay Chjowk amid the march by Opposition leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that it is another example to show that “Democracy is in danger” in the country.His remarks came after the police stopped the Opposition MPs at the Vijay Chowk, who were marching towards the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a memorandum on the Adani stocks issue.

Talking to ANI on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “On one hand, they (BJP) talk about believing in democracy, and on the other hand, they stop a peaceful march that too by publicly elected MPs. Stopping us from submitting the memorandum at ED office, was wrong. We condemn this”.”All we wanted to do was to peacefully submit the memorandum and come back, we should have been allowed,” Kharge added.Attacking the centre, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that this was an example that Democracy is in danger in the country “Even the ED refused to hear from us, stating that they were not notified, when we have already informed them. The government too stopped us before the Vijay Chowk.

Anyone who says that Democracy is in danger, is called ‘anti-national, but we all saw an example of the democracy being in danger today,” Kharge added.The Congress national president further alleged that the government is refraining from setting a JPC.”The government doesn’t want to discuss the Adani issue and is refraining from setting up a JPC. PM Modi, Adani and all are connected, and they don’t want any scandal to come out. But we won’t stop and will keep on fighting. We will again raise the issue in the Parliament,” he added.On being asked about the allegations on Rahul Gandhi of “criticising the nation”, Kharge said that “He (Rahul Gandhi) will himself give the answers to those allegations”.

JPC के मुद्दे पर सभी विपक्षी पार्टियाँ एकमत हैं।



मोदी जी के “परम मित्र” — अडानी से जुड़े महा-घोटाले की जाँच के लिये हम ED को विस्तृत पत्र सौंपने जा रहें हैं। लेकिन सरकार हमें रोक रही है।



विपक्षी पार्टियों पर लगातार छापे मारने वाली ED, मोदी जी के मित्र का पता क्यों भूल गई है ? pic.twitter.com/KiuaOaqR0a — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 15, 2023

Amid the ongoing second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday afternoon started a protest march from the Parliament to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here.The Opposition leaders are going to hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are not participating in the protest march.Heavy security has been deployed at the Vijay Chowk in wake of the protest march by the leaders of the Opposition parties.

The police made announcements at Vijay Chowk and told the marching Opposition MPs not to march ahead as Section 144 CrPC is imposed and no agitation is allowed in the area. Earlier today, several Opposition MPs, gathered for a meeting over the Adani Group issue at the Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament chamber.The Opposition has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break on Monday. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.The Parliament has also faced repeated disruptions amid the protest and ruckus in the house over regular protests by the Opposition.Earlier on Monday, 16 parties participated in the Opposition party leaders’ meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.