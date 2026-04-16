The Delimitation Bill has suddenly emerged as a major political flashpoint in India as the Union government prepares to introduce a three-bill package in Parliament’s special session starting April 16. Aimed at ending the decades-old freeze on seat readjustment (based on the 1971 Census), the proposal seeks to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to up to 850 seats and enable fresh delimitation of constituencies using the latest census figures.

The move is aimed at making space for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and also reflecting the rise in population over the years.

A new Delimitation Commission will be set up by the Centre to carry out this exercise. The process is expected to be completed before the next General Elections in 2029. The last delimitation exercise took place in 2002, but at that time only the boundaries of constituencies were changed, while the total number of seats remained the same.

On Wednesday, the government introduced three bills, including a Constitution Amendment Bill and a Delimitation Bill, to begin the process of creating new constituencies and revising the limits of existing ones. The exercise will be based on data from the 2011 Census, as the new Census starting this week is likely to take about a year to finish.

What is Delimitation and Why It Matters

Delimitation is a regular process carried out every few decades to redraw the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies and create new seats. The aim is to make sure states get fair representation as their populations grow. The upcoming exercise will be the fifth such exercise in India.

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The first delimitation took place in 1952, based on the 1951 Census, when 494 Lok Sabha seats were allocated. Similar exercises were held in 1963 and 1973. During the 1973 exercise, which used data from the 1971 Census, the number of seats was fixed at 543, when India’s population was around 54.8 crore.

In the most recent exercise in 2002, the total number of seats did not change. Only the boundaries of constituencies were adjusted.

According to the 2011 Census, India’s population has doubled since 1971, making it necessary to redistribute seats among states.

According to the government, there is also a big gap in the number of voters across constituencies. While some seats in both northern and southern states have 20 to 30 lakh voters, smaller regions like Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Ladakh have much fewer voters, around 47,972, 1,02,260, and 1,59,949 respectively.

What’s expected in Parliament today?

A stormy debate is expected to take over Parliament’s special session today, with the Centre and the Opposition preparing for a sharp face-off over delimitation. It remains the main point of disagreement.

Opposition parties, particularly from southern states, fear it could tilt political power toward more populous northern states, potentially disturbing India’s federal balance.

While the government insists no state will lose its current representation and calls it a democratic reset, critics view the timing and provisions as politically motivated. The Parliament is likely to see heated arguments over the next few days over representation, equity, and the future of Indian democracy.

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