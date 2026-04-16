Narendra Modi on Saturday apologised to women across the country after the women’s reservation amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, with the government falling short of the required numbers.
Addressing the nation, Modi described the developments in Parliament as an affront to women’s dignity and self-respect. “What happened in Parliament was not just desk thumping, but an attack on the dignity and self-respect of women,” he said.
The Prime Minister also targeted the Opposition, saying the conduct of the Indian National Congress and its allies would not be forgotten. “A woman may forget many things, but she never forgets her insult,” he said, adding that the episode would remain in the minds of women across the country.
In a huge setback for the NDA government, the Constitution amendment bill brought for providing women reservation in legislatures failed to get two-third majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill received 298 votes, while 230 MPs voted against it. There were 0 abstention.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills, assured the House that the delimitation exercise will lead to rationalisation of voters in every constituency, some which now have electors in the range of nearly 40 lakh. He also alleged that the opposition parties are against women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as well as an increase in the number of SC, ST seats.
“If anyone hears this discussion carefully, one will realise that nobody opposed the constitutional amendment for women’s reservation. Everyone said ‘we welcome this move’. But all the members of the INDIA group clearly opposed women’s reservation,” Shah said at the conclusion of the debate in which about 130 MPs took part over two days.
'Dynastic parties don't want to empower women outside their families,' says PM
PM Modi said during the address, "There is a big reason behind the opposition to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - the fear of these dynastic parties. They are scared that if women get empowered, the leadership of these dynastic parties will be threatened. They would never want women outside their families to go ahead."
'Opposition insulted sentiments of the framers of the Constitution'
In his address to the nation, Modi said, "These parties also insulted the sentiments of the framers of the Constitution, and they will not be spared by the people's punishment for this. The Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was not about taking anything away from anyone, but about giving something to everyone... It was about giving women the rights that had been pending for 40 years, in the next elections in 2029... It was a 'Maha Yagya' to remove obstacles from their path... The Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the need of the hour..."
'Opposition will surely be punished for the sin,' says PM Modi
"I will say clearly to those parties who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment in Parliament yesterday: These people are taking women's power for granted. They are forgetting that women of the 21st century are closely monitoring every event in the country. They understand their intentions and are fully aware of the truth. Therefore, the opposition will surely be punished for the sin they have committed by opposing women's reservation," PM Modi concluded his speech.
'Oppn looted the rights of women,' says Modi
Speaking on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam during his nation address, Modi said, "Congress, SP, DMK, TMC and other parties have made the same excuse all these years. Raising some technical issue, they have looted the rights of women. The nation has understood this ugly pattern of politics and has understood the reason behind this."
Modi slams Cong over women’s quota Bill, says party 'lost chance to script history'
PM Narendra Modi says, "Personally, I had hopes that the Congress would rectify its decades-old mistake, that it would atone for its sins. But Congress lost the opportunity to script history and stand in support of women. Congress has lost its existence in most of the regions of the country. Like a parasite, Congress piggyrides regional parties and keeps itself alive. But Congress does not even want regional parties to grow stronger. So, it hatched the political conspiracy of pushing the future of several regional parties by making them oppose this amendment."
Opposition did 'female feticide' by opposition women reservation bill
PM Modi said that the opposition has done "female feticide" by not letting the women's reservation bill pass in the Parliament. Modi is slamming "Congress and there friends" for "crushing dreams of women of India".
Modi says Opposition will be punished by the public for opposing the women reservation bill
People who stopped the women reservation bill are taking women in India for granted, said the PM. He went on to say that the Opposition will be punished by the public for this. Modi emphasised that the Bill was "not snatching anything from anyone". "This was for the empowerment of women," PM Modi added.
PM Modi blames Opposition for halting progress of women in India
PM Modi addresses the nation and begins by saying that he is here to talk to the 'sisters and mothers' of the nation. He said that the Opposition is responsible for halting the progress of 'nari shakti'.
PM Modi's remarks on women's reservation and delimitation bill in LS
Modi on Saturday assured that no state would face discrimination during the delimitation of constituencies linked to the proposed reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Addressing a special sitting of Parliament, Modi said the overall proportion of seats in the Lok Sabha would remain unchanged, seeking to allay concerns from states over potential shifts in representation.
He also issued a sharp warning to Opposition parties, saying women across the country would not forgive any attempt to delay the law aimed at ensuring greater participation of women in policymaking.
Describing the move as essential, Modi said the inclusion of “50% of the population in policy making” was “the need of the hour” and should not be postponed any further.
What were PM Modi's last two addresses to nation were about
The Prime Minister’s most recent address to the nation was on September 21, 2025, when he outlined the GST 2.0 reforms.
Prior to that, he had spoken to the country on May 12, 2025, following Operation Sindoor—India’s counterstrike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.
PM Modi to address the nation shortly
PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8.30 pm, PTI reported. While the subject of his address is not known, its timing is notable. The address comes just a day after the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to clear Parliament amid a sharp opposition backlash over the government’s handling of the measure.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposed expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats to enable 33% reservation for women. It secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352 votes needed for the required two-thirds majority among the 528 members who participated, leading to its defeat.
BJP holds massive protest against Opposition after Women's reservation bill collapse in Lok Sabha
Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a massive protest against the Opposition after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process.BJP projected Congress' stance as "anti-women", raising slogans and placards after the 230 MPs voted against the constitution amendment bill that required a two-thirds majority to come into effect. Congress party has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815. Congress claimed the delimitation exercise is aimed at weakening the representation of southern states in the Lower House.
'PM Modi should first apologise to women of India', says Congress MP Jebi Mather
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today, Congress MP Jebi Mather says, "PM should first apologise to the women of the country because they were used as a tool to cover the delimitation process, but due to the rightful intervention by the opposition, it stands defeated. Now the PM should accept he defeat gracefully and when he is addressing today, tell the women of the country that the Bill that was passed in 2023 will be passed quickly and by 2029, and the reservation will be given in the 543 strength of the Parliament. We hope it is not something like demonetisation or coronavirus pandemic, let him use this opportunity to accept the defeat gracefully. Then we can accept that 'Niyat Saaf Hai'".
'Rahul Gandhi raised voice to save democracy', says Odisha Congress chief
"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi raised voice to save democracy and ensure respect for women; BJP exposed as it tried to bring bill amid state polls," says Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Chandra Das as Women's quota amendment Bill fails in Lok Sabha.
'Opposition was celebrating while PM Modi was holding back tears', says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
During the protest, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, “Everything is already discussed in Parliament. When KC Venugopal said to put it in writing for 50 per cent, our Home Minister Amit Shah said, ‘You give us your assurance for one hour, and we will bring it in writing within an hour’. The issue is about intent; they do not want to do it. Yesterday, the way the Prime Minister and Amit Shah made appeals, I do not think there has ever been such a flexible government in the history of our democracy or Constitution. When the bill was defeated, we could not even stand up from our seats for 15 minutes. Look at the Prime Minister’s face, see his pain. He was holding back tears, while the opposition was celebrating.”
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj detained by Police personnel during protest march to the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi
Union MoS Raksha Khadse and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj detained by Police personnel during protest march to the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.
'Opposition united only to defeat ordinary women of India', says Smriti Irani
On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fails in Lok Sabha, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani says, "Yesterday, the people of the country witnessed the opposition's celebration. An opposition that dared to defeat the political ambitions of ordinary women. Yesterday, every citizen of the country witnessed the spectacle of the opposition uniting and crushing the political aspirations of women. Yesterday, the country saw that the opposition, which never unites on any security issue, did not unite on the issue of national development. That opposition united only to defeat ordinary women of the country. If 33% reservation is being given to the women of the country, then why is the opposition saying that democracy is being strangled?."
'Rahul Gandhi and Congress have intention of opposing women': BJP's Virendra Sachdeva
During the protest, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva says, “The Home Minister said on the floor of Parliament that whatever amendments the opposition wants to propose, the government is ready to include them. But Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have the intention of opposing women and denying them reservations, and this was exposed yesterday. The women of the country, half the population, will claim their rights, and Congress and its allies will have to face the consequences. The Prime Minister held a detailed discussion; the Home Minister also explained everything, and others spoke as well. Still, the so-called privileged political families do not want poor women to get their rights.”
'They want women’s role to be limited only to voting', says Bansuri Swaraj during protest
During the protest, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, “From their statements, it has become clear that the opposition to the bill yesterday was merely a political tactic. This shows that for Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, and for the entire INDIA alliance, women are seen only as a vote bank. They want women’s role to be limited only to voting. But when it came to sharing power, they stepped back.”
Half of India's population, its women, have continuously endured insult for past 30 yrs: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
BJP leaders and workers, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, party MPs Hema Malini, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Manoj Tiwari, stage a protest as Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes. Rekha Gupta says, “For the past thirty years, half of this country’s population, its women, have continuously endured insult. This bill has been brought to the House again and again; sometimes it is torn up, sometimes thrown away, and sometimes opposed. What is the reason behind this? At times, they say they do not want delimitation, at other times they say they do not want reorganisation. Sometimes they say implement it within 543 seats, sometimes they say increase the number of seats. Sometimes they talk about certain states, sometimes about quotas within quotas, and sometimes about Muslim women. Today, I want to ask the leaders of the opposition: if they were such well-wishers of Muslim women, then why did they oppose the Triple Talaq law (criminalisation) when it was introduced by Modi?”
Congress' stand on women's quota unchanged: Jairam Ramesh
Congress says its stand on women's quota unchanged; alleges Modi govt has consistently 'flip-flopped'. The Congress said its stand on the immediate implementation of women's reservation in legislatures has remained consistent, while alleging that the Modi government has "consistently flip-flopped" on the issue and is attempting to push through "insidious" changes to the country's polity.
'Opposition did not let the Bill be passed', says Hema Malini during protest in Delhi
BJP MP Hema Malini says, "They did not let the Bill be passed. So, we are all protesting here. Women across the country are doing this campaign together. Despite all our efforts yesterday, they did not let the Bill be passed. We are really upset. Women are protesting across the country." On PM Modi's address to the nation tonight, she says, "PM will speak on this at 8.30 pm tonight. He will address the citizens of the country. He will speak to the women of the country."
Shiv Sena Women Wing workers stage protest as Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha
Shiv Sena Women Wing workers led by Manisha Kayande and Neelam Gorhe stages protest as Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes. Neelam Gorhe says, “Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, our leader Shrikant Shinde clearly stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we support this bill. Many times, processes like delimitation and census take a lot of time, but the government’s intention is that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ brought in 2023 should move forward. Earlier, it was said that reservation would be implemented along with delimitation, but now the idea is that both delimitation and reservation will happen, with delimitation treated separately. However, the opposition raised issues about how delimitation would take place and used that as a reason to betray the trust related to women’s reservation.”
'Women of India will respond', says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami on Women’s Reservation Bill
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says, "After so many years of the country’s independence, an epoch-making decision was taken after several decades. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament of India (2023). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was to be implemented from 2029. Women were to have direct participation in all decisions and policies. They were to receive their rightful representation, with 33 per cent participation in Parliament and state Assemblies. However, efforts have been made to block it by parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA alliance. The women of the country, the embodiment of maternal strength, will respond to this."
PM Modi, Amit Shah lied to nation on Women's Bill, tried replicating 'Assam, JK' model: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "lied" to the nation claiming they were attempting to pass a bill for women's quota.
'They wanted to weaken South Indian states, Northeastern States and other smaller states', says Rahul Gnadhi
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Yesterday you might have seen what Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were trying to do in the parliament. They told the nation a lie. They said they were trying to pass a bill for women's representation. But hidden behind that bill was a diabolical idea. They were trying to change the electoral map of India. They wanted to change the number of seats each state gets. They wanted to weaken South Indian states, the Northeastern States and other smaller states. The Prime Minister is attacking our constitution."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm tonight just a day after women quota bill setback.
11 cr women in India were deprived of access to toilets during six decades of Congress rule: Smriti Irani
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani says, "The women of the country were told that the Congress party has created a dream that holds the intention of securing political rights for women. What has become of that intention after 98 years was seen yesterday by women across the country in the nation's Parliament. The Congress party smiled, thumped desks, and celebrated politically yesterday as they crushed the aspirations of the nation’s political awakening. But for the BJP, this is not just a struggle for power; it is a fight for the right to equality. Women will remember that during six decades of Congress rule, 11 crore women in this country were deprived of access to toilets. Women will remember that 25 crore women were denied the support to open bank accounts. Women will remember that under BJP-NDA, the first gender budget framework was introduced. Congress and its supporting parties celebrated the fact that the struggling political women of this country, who have been working for years and were merely demanding 33% rights. They were immersed in the celebration of how to deny those women their rights by breaking their dignity, and how to win the battle in Parliament. Today, in the Congress press conference, a jibe was made that some people in the BJP tried to play the messiah. I'm stunned that in the Congress press conference, it was stated that they support the bill passed in 2023, which mentions delimitation. But look at Congress's hypocrisy—they also say together that they don't have faith in the committee and the arrangement for delimitation. Congress has no faith in the country's constitutional arrangement, in Parliament, or in the women of the country. Congress has exposed its cruel face in front of the women of the country."
'Congress has no faith in country's constitutional arrangements', alleges Smriti Irani
BJP leader Smriti Irani says, "I was shocked to hear that in Congress' press conference earlier today, it was said that that they support the women's reservation bill which was passed in 2023, which has the mention of delimitation. But look at Congress' double standards, they also say that they do not have faith in the commitment and the arrangements for the process. Congress has no faith in the country's constitutional arrangements, in the Parliament, and in the women of the country."
'Congress will have to face wrath of women of India', says Kiren Rijiju
"It has been established that Congress is anti-women, Congress will have to face wrath of women of the country", says Union minister Kiren Rijiju on defeat of bill to amend women's quota law in Lok Sabha.