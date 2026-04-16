Narendra Modi on Saturday apologised to women across the country after the women’s reservation amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, with the government falling short of the required numbers.

Addressing the nation, Modi described the developments in Parliament as an affront to women’s dignity and self-respect. “What happened in Parliament was not just desk thumping, but an attack on the dignity and self-respect of women,” he said.

The Prime Minister also targeted the Opposition, saying the conduct of the Indian National Congress and its allies would not be forgotten. “A woman may forget many things, but she never forgets her insult,” he said, adding that the episode would remain in the minds of women across the country.

In a huge setback for the NDA government, the Constitution amendment bill brought for providing women reservation in legislatures failed to get two-third majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill received 298 votes, while 230 MPs voted against it. There were 0 abstention.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills, assured the House that the delimitation exercise will lead to rationalisation of voters in every constituency, some which now have electors in the range of nearly 40 lakh. He also alleged that the opposition parties are against women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as well as an increase in the number of SC, ST seats.

“If anyone hears this discussion carefully, one will realise that nobody opposed the constitutional amendment for women’s reservation. Everyone said ‘we welcome this move’. But all the members of the INDIA group clearly opposed women’s reservation,” Shah said at the conclusion of the debate in which about 130 MPs took part over two days.

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