Delhi Weather Today: Misty Sunday morning, IMD predicts light rainfall

It was a misty Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, three notches above season’s average. “It will be a partly cloudy sky during the evening/night. Light rain is expected in some parts of the city during the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.
Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.
