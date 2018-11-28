Delhi weather: Mist, poor air envelopes national capital

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 9:49 AM

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Wednesday with 'very poor' air quality, the Met said, cautioning against morning walks.

Delhi weather: Mist, poor air envelopes national capital (File)

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Wednesday with ‘very poor’ air quality, the Met said, cautioning against morning walks.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average against 10.7 degrees on Tuesday.

The air quality was “severe” at four out of the 11 monitored areas, including Noida in the National Capital Region and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The current wind speed is “unfavourable for dispersing pollutants” in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The wind is calm and humidity is high at 98 per cent,” an IMD official said. High humidity traps pollutants.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, same as Tuesday’s.

With current pollution situation, official agencies suggested wearing N-95 or P-100 respiratory masks while going out. They also cautioned against morning walks and exercises.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather: Mist, poor air envelopes national capital
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition