A major fire broke out at a godown of the New Delhi Municipal Council near the Safdarjung Flyover on Friday evening. Officials said at least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. According to the police, the incident was reported around 6 pm after a local resident alerted authorities about a fire near the Prachin Shiv Mandir.

“Immediately upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, where heavy flames were observed in the NDMC godown,” a senior police officer told PTI. He added that police personnel promptly evacuated people from the affected area, helping avert a major incident.

Efforts underway to control fire

The police officer has confirmed that no loss of life has been reported so far.

A senior official from the Delhi Fire Services said the fire call was received at 6.02 pm. “Twenty fire tenders have been pressed into service and our teams are working at the spot. If required, more fire tenders will be rushed,” the official said, adding that efforts were underway to bring the flames under control.

Delhi traffic advisory

The fire led to significant traffic disruption in the surrounding areas during peak evening hours. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on X, warning commuters of congestion on Aurobindo Marg, Ring Road, the AIIMS Flyover and roads leading towards it.

“Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg, Ring Road, AIIMS Flyover and roads leading towards AIIMS Flyover due to a major fire at an NDMC godown near Safdarjung Flyover. Traffic is being diverted from Aurobindo Marg towards Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid the area, take alternate routes, and plan their journey accordingly,” the advisory said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details will emerge after the situation is fully under control.