The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday launched protests against the violence in Haryana’s Nuh during a religious procession on Monday. As members of the twin right-wing outfits staged protests in different parts of Delhi-NCR, police said that no permission was sought for a protest.

Members of the two outfits blocked the Delhi-Faridabad highway at the Badarpur border, affecting traffic movement along the route. In neighbouring Noida, the protesters marched from Noida Stadium to the DM chowk. The protesters also burnt an effigy to protest the deaths in Nuh, Haryana, on Monday.

High alert in Delhi-NCR, additional police personnel deployed

The police are on high alert in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, fearing a spillover of the violence in Haryana’s Nuh, Gurgaon and adjoining districts for the past two days. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Delhi and elaborate security arrangements made in the bordering districts of the capital to prevent any untoward situation, Delhi Police said.

Similarly, police presence has been ramped up in key areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with a view to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. As many as 6 people, including two police personnel, died in clashes that ensued between two groups during a religious procession in Nuh, Haryana on Monday.

As per the Haryana government, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the riots in Nuh alone. The violence, however, spilled over to neighbouring districts of Gurgaon and Palwal with reports of large-scale arson and destruction of property.

VHP, Bajrang Dal plan nationwide protests on Aug 2

Right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal has planned nationwide protests against what it termed as “jihadi brutality” against Hindus participating in a religious procession in Nuh, Haryana.

“It is a matter of introspection how an environment similar to ‘direct action’ was created in Nuh. By using small children as a front to create unrest, what future are you building for them? You may be in majority there (Mewat), but it does not mean that you will turn it into a graveyard of Hindus,” Surendra Jain, international Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said on Tuesday.

The VHP said in a statement that the organisation will hold protests in all districts of the country. The organisation also demanded that the government announce an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to those injured, besides compensating for the financial losses to those whose vehicles were torched during the riots. It has also demanded that the Mewat area be sealed and a combing exercise be conducted to nab the culprits and bring them to book.

In a separate list shared by the Bajrang Dal, the outfit said it will stage 25 protests at separate locations in Delhi alone. These areas include Karawal Nagar, Brahmapuri, Nand Nagri, Shahdara, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mihirawali, Basant, Dwarka, Nahargarh, Uttam nagar, Nangloi, Tilak Nagar, Moti Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Rohini, Narela, Burari, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Patel Nagar.