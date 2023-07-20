The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to state before it the basis for the exemption grant to World championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entries for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, while other wrestlers will have to book their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22-23.

A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal, who challenged the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the Asian Games.

The plea demanded a directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee with regard to the two categories (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) be quashed. It also demanded that the exemption granted to the two wrestlers be set aside.

The WFI has been asked to file its response during the day.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, hearing the matter, said, “If it (basis for selection) is just, fair and reasonable, it is the end of the matter,” as quoted by news agency PTI.

The matter will be next heard on Friday.

On Wednesday, Panghal, along with several other national wrestlers hit the streets to protest the panel’s “unfair” decision of exemption given to Phogat and Punia. The protesters assembled at Chhotu Ram Chowk in Hisar, demanding that trials be conducted in all weight categories.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, along with other wrestlers had led a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.