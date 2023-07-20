scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games: Delhi High Court asks WFI to explain exemption from trial

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) were given direct entries for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday,

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Bajrang Punia
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia while their protest at Jantar Mantar. Express photo/File.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to state before it the basis for the exemption grant to World championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entries for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, while other wrestlers will have to book their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22-23.

Also Read

A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal, who challenged the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the Asian Games.

Also Read

The plea demanded a directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee with regard to the two categories (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) be quashed. It also demanded that the exemption granted to the two wrestlers be set aside.

The WFI has been asked to file its response during the day.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, hearing the matter, said, “If it (basis for selection) is just, fair and reasonable, it is the end of the matter,” as quoted by news agency PTI.

The matter will be next heard on Friday.

Also Read

On Wednesday, Panghal, along with several other national wrestlers hit the streets to protest the panel’s “unfair” decision of exemption given to Phogat and Punia. The protesters assembled at Chhotu Ram Chowk in Hisar, demanding that trials be conducted in all weight categories.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, along with other wrestlers had led a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

More Stories on
Delhi High Court

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 12:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS