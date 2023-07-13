Delhi floods: Traffic police issues advisory as Yamuna level rises further – Check key roads to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory amid a rise in the water level in Yamuna, submerging the low-lying areas and affecting the traffic movement. The water level of Yamuna rose to 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, breaking the all-time record.

Due to rise in water level of Yamuna traffic police has urged the residents to avoid the following three roads:

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat

Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The traffic police has also released several restrictions to regulate the movement of commercial vehicles. Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Other commercial vehicles will be diverted in order to avoid any disruption in traffic movement.

The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No Commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No Commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Traffic Advisory



Movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated in Delhi. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/QDIwMdl11G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

Delhi Metro has also released a notice that the approaching road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro station is inaccessible due to escalating water levels.

Several areas of the city are under floods and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas.