Delhi floods: Traffic police issues advisory as Yamuna level rises further – Check key roads to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory amid a rise in the water level in Yamuna, submerging the low-lying areas and affecting the traffic movement. The water level of Yamuna rose to 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, breaking the all-time record.
Due to rise in water level of Yamuna traffic police has urged the residents to avoid the following three roads:
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat
- Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.
The traffic police has also released several restrictions to regulate the movement of commercial vehicles. Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Other commercial vehicles will be diverted in order to avoid any disruption in traffic movement.
- The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No Commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge.
- Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No Commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover.
- Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border.
- Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.
Delhi Metro has also released a notice that the approaching road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro station is inaccessible due to escalating water levels.
Several areas of the city are under floods and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas.