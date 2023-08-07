‘Does AAP need power to support separatists?’ YSRCP counters Raghav Chadha’s ‘compulsion’ charge in Rajya Sabha

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V Vijayasai Reddy, while speaking in support of the Delhi services bill in the Rajya Sabha, took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said, “Delhi does not belong to AAP alone, it belongs to all the citizens of this country.”

During the Monsoon Session of Parliament, “The controversies around the bill have been built by parties, including AAP, Congress and other parties of the INDIA opposition bloc. It is an attempt to mislead the public for their own selfish political gains,” the YSRCP leader said.

V Vijayasai Reddy made these remarks during a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the passing of which will translate into law an ordinance that, in essence, makes it possible for the elected chief minister to be over-ruled by Centre-appointed bureaucrats.

He said, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might be their official name but it is actually an ‘Absolutely Anarchy Party’.”

Quoting former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas, Reddy said, “He made an allegation that the convenor (Arvind Kejriwal) of the party (AAP) has supported separatists and collected funds from the separatists for election. Why do they need power? Is it to support separatists, or is it to support anti-nationals that they require power? What happened to the founders of the party?”

“They are not fit to rule Delhi. Delhi does not belong to AAP, it belongs to every citizen of this country,” the YSRCP leader said while extending support for the bill and stating that it is “constitutionally right”.

The YSRCP leader’s remark came as a rejoinder to AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s statement earlier wherein he sought to allege that the BJD and the YSRCP were supporting the Bill out of “fear and compulsion”.

The contentious bill – which seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in May after the Supreme Court granted control of Delhi’s bureaucracy to the elected government – had already been passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3.