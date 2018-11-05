Delhi air quality: Shallow fog dips visibility in NCR, people face ‘very poor’ air

Shallow fog dips visibility in NCR, people face ‘very poor’ air (ANI)

There was shallow fog on Monday in the national capital hampering visibility in the region that has already been facing ‘very poor’ air quality. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above season’s average.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained “very poor” on Monday. “The sky will remain partly cloudy,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, three notches above season’s average.